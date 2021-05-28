Gżira United have announced the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Judivan Flor Da Silva, the Premier League club announced.

The Brazilian forward has a very eye-catching CV as during his career he was on the books of Brazilian giants Botafogo, Parana, Tombenese and Cruzeiro.

Judivaan has also represented his country at U-20 level and in fact donned the Brazil shirt during the 2015 World Cup, where he played four matches and scored two goals before his participation was ended due to injury.

