Gżira United have managed to secure the services of Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro Da Silva, the Premier League club have announced.

The Maroons had been in talks with the Brazilian winger last week when they had agreed terms that he would join the club at the end of the season.

But Gżira United continued with their efforts to try and get Macula in their ranks as of this month and an agreement was finally reached this week.

Macula has signed a three-year contract and will be available for coach Darren Abdilla for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Marsaxlokk on Sunday.

The 22-year-old joined Marsa at the start of the season and lit up Malta’s second-tier with his fine performances.

