Gżira United continued with their incoming transfers as they announced the signing of Colombian defender Camilo Escobar.

Escobar, 25, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Maroons.

This will be Escobar's second club in Malta in his second season on our shores after featuring for Sta Lucia in their inaugural top-flight campaign, last year.

Previously, Escobar was also at CD America and Atletico CF of his native country while also at Portugal's Quarteirense.

He becomes Gżira's fourth signing from Sta Lucia after Darren Abdilla's team acquired Gabriel Mentz Bohrer, Luis Riascos and Jackson Mendonza from the same club.

In addition, the Maroons have already brought in also Steve Borg from Valletta, Ricardo Correa from Balzan and Kevaught Atkinson from St Andrews as they look to bolster a competitive squad to challenge for the domestic honours.