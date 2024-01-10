Gżira United have secured their first signing of the January transfer window when they reached an agreement with defender Zachary Cassar.

The Maroons are desperate to strengthen their ranks this month in their bid to move away from the relegation zone.

Last weekend, Gżira suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to fellow relegation rivals Santa Lucia that left the team in ninth place in the Premier League standings on 11 points.

Coach Darren Abdilla was keen to bring in a Maltese player to his squad and identified Cassar as the perfect signing for his club.

The defender was on the books of Floriana at the start of the season but earlier this month it was announced that the young defender has reached an agreement to rescind his contract with the club and seek pastures new.

