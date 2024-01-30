Gżira United have announced the signing of English striker Kyle Spence.

The Maroons have been looking to bring in a couple of reinforcements before the end of the transfer window and have reached a deal to bring in the 27-year-old striker.

Spence came through the youth ranks of Crystal Palace before joining Coventry City where he donned the colours of their U-18 and U-21 selections.

After a few years in non-league football, Spence headed to Norway where he donned the colours of Valdres FK, Alta and Oygarden.

