Gżira United have announced that they have signed Fgura United’s attacking midfielder Ewertton.

The Maroons had already a deal in place to bring in the Brazilian forward next summer, but the Premier League club were keen to bring the player as early as this month to further bolster their forward line.

Gżira United are enjoying a very positive season as Darren Abdilla’s men are currently in second place in the Premier League and look well on course for another qualification to the Conference League qualifiers next summer.

“Ewertton Jose Costa Silva is a new maroon player,” Gżira United said in a statement.

