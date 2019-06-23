Gżira United have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Hamed Kone.

The 31-year-old Ivory Coast attacking midfielder trained with the Maroons in the last few weeks and impressed new coach Giovanni Tedesco who agreed to offer him a contract.

Kone agreed personal terms with the Maroons and put pen to paper on one-year contract.

The six-foot-eight striker becomes Gżira’s first major signing in the summer transfer window as the Maroons looks to step up their preparations for their upcoming Europa League first qualifying round tie against Croatian giants Hajduk Split.

Throughout his career, Kone has played in several leagues across the world including a spell in Bulgaria with Slavia Sofia and Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland.

Kone is the Maroons' second signing after Arthur Oyama, who joined from Floriana, as club president Sharlon Pace confirmed earlier this week that they are eyeing to bring in six or seven players to strengthen their quest of finally winning silverware this season.