Gżira United have announced the signing of Jackson Mendoza.

The Brazilian midfielder was on the books of Premier League newcomers Sta Lucia and he certainly caught the eye with some solid performances for the Saints and helped them to maintain their status in their first ever campaign in the top flight.

Mendoza made 17 appearances for Sta Lucia last season and he also managed to score two goals.

His performances have inevitably caught the attention of Gżira United who moved quickly to secure his services and the player has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The signing of Mendoza is the club’s second signing this week after on Thursday they announced that they had brought in winger Riccardo Correia.

For Correia this will be his second stint at the Maroons after he had already played for them in 2016 and 2017.