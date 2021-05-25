Gżira United completed their transfer activity when they arnnounce the signing of Brazilian wingback Thiago Espindola.

“Gżira United Football Club are proud to announce that left full back Thiago Espindola signed a 1 year contract with our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The 28-year-old Brazilian played for Hamrun and Sirens where in the last season accumulated 18 matches.

“Welcome to our Club Thiaguinho, we wish you all the best with the Maroons.”

