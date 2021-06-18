Gżira United have announced the signing of midfielder Emmanuel Mbong.

The former Vittoriosa Stars and Siġġiewi FC winger has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

“Gżira United Football Club are proud to announce that left attacking midfielder Emmanuel Mbong signed a two-year contract with the club,” the Maroons said in a statement.

“The 22-year-old Nigerian is considered as a homegrown for the Maltese competitions and during the past years, he played for Vittoriosa Stars and Siggiewi.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta