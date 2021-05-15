Gżira United have announced the signing of young midfielder Kurt Desira, the Premier League club announced.

Desira came through the ranks of Valletta FC but last season he was on loan with Challenge League side San Ġwann.

The young midfielder also represented Malta at youth level, making three appearances for the U-16 national team, scoring one goal, also has an appearance with the U-17 selection.

Desira has now decided to further his career with Gżira United and put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

