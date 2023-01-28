GŻIRA UNITED 2

Jefferson 41, 66

HIBERNIANS 0

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6, S. Pisani-6, Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias-6,.5 L. Riascos-6 (64 J. Mendoza), T. Kolega-6.5, M. Cosic-6, Maxuell-6 (81 N. Muscat), Jefferson-6.5 (76 L. Ribeiro).

HIBERNIANS

J. Haber-6, F. Apap-6, K. Shaw-6, G. Llerena-5.5, T. Aldama-5.5 (77’ Y. Muritala), J. Degabriele-5.5 (83’ J. Morillas), B. Kristensen-5.5 (68’ J. Grech), D. Vella-6, G. Mensah-6.5, G. Izquier-6, A. Diakite-6.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards: Apap, Jefferson, Mendoza.

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson de Assis (Gżira United).

Jefferson de Assis was the hero for Gżira United as he scored twice to hand the Maroons a fine 2-0 win over Hibernians in a direct clash between two teams challenging for a place in European football this summer.

Darren Abdilla’s side, therefore, made sure of staying in second place, one point ahead of Birkirkara and five clear of the Paolites.

In fact, for Hibernians, this was another major blow as they suffered a third defeat in four league matches.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt