ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Messias 83

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

P. Sanchez, D. Gojkovic, J. Mbong, J. Soares-5 (45 A. Oyama), F. Sasere-5 (81 S. Lagzir), L. Gambin, J. Corbalan, K. Micallef, I. Ntow, E. Marcelina-5 (55 M. Guillaumier), F. El Bakhtaoui.

GŻIRA UNITED A. Currmi, G. Bohrer, L. Tabone, N. Muscat-6 (62 C. Gauci), S. Pisani-5.5 (79 Z. Scerri), Y. Messias, M. Davis, N. Portelli, T. Espindola, Jefferson, J. Mendoza.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow card Gojkovic, Mendoza.

Gżira United gave a real major statement of intent when they edged past Ħamrun Spartans to continue their recent revival in the BOV Premier League.

It was a gritty display from the Maroons who after holding the edge for much of the first half they were put under the cosh by the Spartans but managed to withstand their opponents' pressure. Then they finally applied the killer blow with seven minutes to go through Yuri Messias to clinch a vital victory that lifted them to third place in the standings on nine points and stretch their unbeaten run to three matches.

Ħamrun coach Mark Buttigieg handed a start to Pablo Sanchez at the expense of the injured Henry Bonello while Juan Corbalan replaced Claude Dielna.

