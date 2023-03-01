Gżira United striker Jefferson de Assis added another BOV Player of the Month trophy to his cabinet, following his awards for August and September 2022, and the first he won in October 2019.

The Brazilian striker was the hero for Gżira United as he scored twice to hand the Maroons a fine 2-0 win over Hibernians in the direct clash between two teams that are challenging for a place in European football this summer earning himself the ‘BOV Player of the Match’ award.

Earlier in the month, Jefferson hit the opener in Gżira’s 3-0 win over Marsaxlokk, receiving from Maxuell and blasting past a helpless Marko Drobnjak.

