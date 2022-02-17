GŻIRA UNITED 4

Gauci 25, Bohrer 60, Jefferson 84, Kabar 90

ŻABBAR SP 0

GŻIRA UNITED

D.Zarkov (85 K. Zammit), G. Bohrer (70 N. Muscat), M. Cosic, L. Tabone, S. Pisani (85 H. Kabar), T. Kolega, C. Gauci, N. Portelli (70 Z. Scerri), JP Attard, M. Gauci (36 A. Pavic), Jefferson.

ŻABBAR ST PATRICK

L. Lagana, C. Magro, S. Radovanovic, G. Zammit, T.Agius, M. Ciantar (57 P. Chircop), F. Gusman (80 K. Cassar), MA. Borg (57 K. Tanti), D. Fava (68 C. Camilleri), K. Aquilina (68 R. Benhamed), D. Oliveira Souza.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow card: Bohrer.

Gżira United gained a routine win over National Amateur League side Żabbar St Patrick to set up a last-16 round tie against Gudja United.

Croatian striker Toni Kolega sprinkled a little piece of magic on a comfortable victory over Żabbar St Patrick. The Croatian striker failed to put his name on the scoresheet but assisted his team-mates to secure a game in which they proved too good for Żabbar.

The Maroons were high on confidence after two consecutive wins in the Premier League, upsetting Ħamrun Spartans and Balzan in the previous encounters.

