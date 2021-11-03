Gżira United suffered another major blow following news that wing back Thiago Espindola is set for a long spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Maroons have already lost two key players to long-term injury this season as Ricardo Correa suffered a serious knee ligament injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Then last month Steve Borg ruptured his adductor tendon and was ruled out for at least three months.

Coach Darren Abdilla is set to be without Thiago Espindola who was enjoying a very impressive campaign for the Maroons this season.

Last Saturday, Espindola was forced off the pitch after suffering a knee injury and tests have now shown that the player had damaged his Anterior Crucial Ligament and Meniscus.

