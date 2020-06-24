Gżira United have announced the signing of striker Kevaughn Atkinson.

The Jamaican forward has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

For the Maroons, the 24-year-old is their second signing of the new season after they have already secured the services of veteran defender Steve Borg from Valletta.

Atkinson is not a new face for Maltese forward as the powerful forward had arrived in Malta in 2016 with Mosta before moving to St Andrews.

With the Saints, Atkinson played for two seasons during which he made 34 appearances with the club and scored 12 goals.

His stint in Malta came to an end in 2019 when he joined Slovenian side FK Senica before making the move to SC Austria Lustenau.

However, at both clubs he failed to make his mark and he will be looking forward to return to the Maltese Premier League to rekindle his career.

At Gżira United, Atkinson is set to reunite with his former team-mate Martin Davis with whom he had formed a fine partnership at St Andrews.