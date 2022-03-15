Gżira United progressed into the quarter-finals of the Izibet FA Trophy after dispatching Gudja United at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

However, Gżira’s qualification was marred by another injury after prolific forward Maxuell had to leave the field via an ambulance after 68 minutes.

The Brazilian, author of 15 league goals this season, picked up a knock on his ribs during a challenge resulting in him leaving the game in pain.

Injury-stricken Gżira are already dealing with a number of long-term injuries including Ricardo Correa and Thiago Espindola which leaves coach Darren Abdilla with just an option of 18 players to pick up for match days.

