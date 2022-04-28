In the past, Gżira was the breeding ground of some of the best Maltese footballers of the post-war period.

Ronnie Cocks, Willie Vassallo, Toninu Camilleri, Hughie Caruana, Michael Woods and the Schembri brothers, Ronnie and Eric, are but a few of the host of football stars who wore the claret and blue of Gżira United.

Yet, despite this wealth of football talent, Gżira has rarely tasted the sweet champagne of victory.

One exception of course, was in 1973 when the club won the coveted FA Trophy for the first and only time in its history.

