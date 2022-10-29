Gżira United will be looking to bridge the gap on runaway leaders Ħamrun Spartans when the Premier League pacesetters go head to head at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

This top-of-the-table clash pits against each other the only two teams in the division that are still unbeaten after the opening eight matches, with the Spartans currently holding a comfortable-looking four-point advantage over the Maroons.

In the last few weeks, Gżira United have put in some impressive performances in the league, particularly with wins over champions Hibernians and FA Trophy winners Floriana, which has boosted their status as genuine challengers for the title crown this season.

On Sunday, the Maroons have the chance to prove that they have the credentials to mount a serious title challenge.

But coach Darren Abdilla wants his players to focus on themselves and try and maintain their high level of performances shown of late.

Click here for full story