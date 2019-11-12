Gżira United striker Jefferson is the BOV Player of the Month for October 2019.

The 25 year-old striker from Porto Alegre in Brazil played a key role in the Maroons’ convincing 3-1 victory over champions Valletta.

On 59 minutes, the Brazilian received from Gianmarco Conti and outmuscled Jonathan Caruana before sliding the ball past Valletta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Ten minutes later, Jefferson beat the offside trap and rounded Bonello to calmly slide into an empty net.

Gżira’s 6-1 win over Gudja United has Jefferson stamped all over it, scoring his team’s opener in the second minute meeting Zachary Scerri’s cross with a stunning diving header past Jonathan Debono. He followed that up with goals on 27, 68 and 72 minutes to seal his poker.

Jefferson received the BOV Player of the Month trophy for October 2019 from Anthony Scicluna, Chief Officer at at Bank of Valletta.

The player chose Caritas Malta to benefit from the charitable donation by BOV associated with this award.