A 14-0 streak, including four treys, midway in the second quarter was the determining moment in this match as this run moved Gżira Athleta to a commanding 21-point lead and it was thereafter an uphill struggle for Depiro.

This was the only match in the programme of this league match day as the two other scheduled games, namely Hibs vs Mellieħa Libertas Spalding and BUPA Luxol vs Starlites Naxxar GiG were postponed due to COVID-19.

Gżira Athleta somewhat recovered from a difficult start to the season and this win over Depiro has helped them to move at the top of the standings albeit playing two more games than second-placed Starlites Naxxar who are still unbeaten after four games.

On the other hand, Depiro remain with two wins at par with Hibs and a game behind Luxol in the standings.

Dedrian Parmer, who retuned on the court after missing the mid-week game against Luxol due to a shoulder injury, had a tris of hoops in the middle part of the first rubber to help Athleta to a 6-2 run which gave them their first lead in the game.

An and-one play by Dylan Causwell followed by a three-ball from Matthew Gouder and a quarter-ending hoop from Nathan Xuereb moved Gżira to a 21-12 first quarter lead.

