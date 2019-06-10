The Maltese hospitality industry continues to provide fertile ground for the Hugo’s Group. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Minister for Tourism Konrad Mizzi officially inaugurated H Hotel last week.

This is the group’s second venture into luxury accommodation, after the 2016 launch of Hugo’s Boutique Hotel. Both were the brainchild of the late Hugo Chetcuti, whose business empire dominates the local entertainment sector and is now under the leadership of his son Luke.

“Emerging trends in sustainability, luxury, technology and innovation are all influencing the future direction of the hospitality industry and we’ve identified these objectives as the way forward for Hugo’s Hotels and ultimately, the Hugo’s Group on the whole”, said Luke Chetcuti, chairman and CEO of Hugo’s Group.

He added: “H Hotel is a €40 million investment and offers 160 guest rooms and suites which combine modern and classic art with cutting-edge technology and architectural innovations. In fact, two of our rooms have their very own indoor private pool, which is a first for Malta.” During the lavish event, guests were treated to an abundance of delicacies freshly prepared by Hugo’s catering team, free flowing drinks and a performance by Ira Losco and her band. This was then followed by an afterparty at Infinity by Hugo’s, which is located on the rooftop of H Hotel, overlooking the picturesque St Georges Bay beach and skyline.