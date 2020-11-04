Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund claimed a 3-0 Champions League group stage win over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Norwegian striker Haaland took his Champions League season tally to four goals as Belgian internationals Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier helped him blast away Brugge in a dominant first half display from Dortmund.

The win brings Dortmund back on course to qualify from Group F after suffering an early setback with a 3-1 defeat to Lazio in the opening game.

