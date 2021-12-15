Erling Haaland scored twice Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund trimmed Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to six points with a 3-0 win over bottom side Greuther Fuerth.

Haaland struck either side of half-time before Dutch striker Donyell Malen grabbed Dortmund’s late third goal.

The home victory allows Dortmund to peg back the points gap behind Bayern, who remain on course for a 10th straight league title after thumping Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored 19 goals in 15 games for Dortmund this season and the towering Norwegian again shone at Signal Iduna Park.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta