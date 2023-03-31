Erling Haaland could feature for Manchester City in Saturday’s crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool as he battles to recover from a groin injury.

The prolific striker, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, missed Norway’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers during the recent international break.

Haaland has scored six hat-tricks in 19 appearances at City’s Etihad Stadium this season, including eight goals in his last two games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a FA Cup quarter-final win over Burnley.

