Erling Braut Haaland broke yet another Champions League record on Tuesday as he fired Borussia Dortmund a step closer to the knockout stages with two goals in a 3-0 win over Club Brugge.
Haaland’s 18th-minute opener against Brugge saw him reach 15 Champions League goals in fewer games than any other player in the competition’s history.
The 20-year-old Norwegian hit the milestone in just 12 appearances, smashing the previous record of 19 games held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.
“Erling is a fantastic player. He works hard on and off the pitch and he deserves everything that’s coming his way,” said team-mate Jadon Sancho, who provided the assist for Haaland’s opener.
“I’m just happy that I can get my assists more easily because he’s so clinical,” Sancho told broadcaster DAZN.
