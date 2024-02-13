The return of the Champions League comes at the perfect time for Manchester City with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne’s comebacks from injury making the holders look formidable.

Pep Guardiola’s men head to FC Copenhagen for the first leg of their last 16 tie on Tuesday on the back of 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.

A run that began while Haaland and De Bruyne were still sidelined by injury has only gained momentum since they made their return.

Haaland scored his first goals since November as City eventually broke down Everton to win 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

