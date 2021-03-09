Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund held off a late Sevilla fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win after a frantic 2-2 second-leg draw on Tuesday.
Haaland, who also netted a double in Dortmund’s 3-2 first-leg victory, tapped in a first-half opener and scored a retaken penalty after the break at Signal Iduna Park.
