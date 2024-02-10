Erling Haaland scored for the first time since November as the Manchester City striker’s double fired the champions to the top of the Premier League with a gritty 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were well below their best as they laboured to break down stubborn Everton at a nervous Etihad Stadium.

But Haaland struck twice late in the second half to get back on the scoresheet for the first time since returning from an absence of nearly two months due to a foot injury.

They were the Norway star’s first Premier League goals since he netted against Liverpool on November 25 and his first in five games in all competitions since he scored against Leipzig in the Champions League on November 28.

City are back on top of the table for the first time since November 24, but Liverpool, who are one point behind in second place, will return to the summit if they beat lowly Burnley at Anfield later on Saturday.

