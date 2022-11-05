Pep Guardiola has revealed Erling Haaland is feeling “much better” as the Manchester City striker targets a return to action in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Haaland has missed City’s past two games against Sevilla and Leicester due to a combination of a foot injury and illness.

The prolific Norwegian resumed full training on Thursday and City boss Guardiola is hopeful his star forward will be fit for this weekend’s match at the Etihad Stadium.

