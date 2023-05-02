Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland’s astonishing scoring feats for Manchester City have been a “surprise”, with the Norwegian on the cusp of breaking the Premier League’s single-season goal record.

The 22-year-old netted his 34th goal of the league campaign in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham, drawing him level with joint Premier League single-season record holders Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

Haaland’s strike at Craven Cottage was his 50th goal of the season — he holds the all-competitions record by a Premier League player since the top flight was rebranded in 1992.

With a potential 10 games remaining for treble-chasing City this term, Haaland could even pass Dixie Dean’s all-time English record of 63 goals set in the 1927/28 season.

The Everton player’s mark of 60 top-flight strikes during that campaign will surely remain intact.

