Manchester City swept to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of Southampton as Erling Haaland extended his incredible scoring run to 10 successive games, while resurgent Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.
Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all netted for Pep Guardiola’s side before Haaland added his customary goal to seal yet another one-sided success at the Etihad Stadium.
Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.
