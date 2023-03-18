Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola’s men into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero’s reception at the Etihad.

But on the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.

Julian Alvarez also scored twice and Cole Palmer netted the other goal as City remained on course for a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

