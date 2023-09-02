Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday, as Son Heung-min’s also netted three times in Tottenham’s 5-2 victory at Burnley.

But Chelsea’s huge investment in the transfer market is still to reap reward as the Blues were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest.

In keeping with the early weeks of the season, City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear.

The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.

