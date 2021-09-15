Borussia Dortmund expect a highly-charged atmosphere at Besiktas on Wednesday where the visitors’ “world-class” striker Erling Braut Haaland is looking to add to his 20 Champions League goals.

Last season, Haaland claimed records as the youngest player to reach the milestone of 20 Champions League goals in the fewest games, which he managed in just 14.

This season, the 21-year-old has knocked in 13 goals for Norway and Dortmund, for whom he scored twice Saturday to seal a 4-3 win at Leverkusen, whose coach Gerardo Seoane described Haaland as “world-class”.

