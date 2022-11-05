Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as the champions recovered from Joao Cancelo’s dismissal to clinch a last-gasp 2-1 win against Fulham, while Leeds staged a stirring fightback to beat Bournemouth 4-3 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side led through Julian Alvarez’s first half goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Fulham equalised before the interval when Andreas Pereira converted a penalty awarded for Cancelo’s foul on Harry Wilson, with the City left-back sent off much to Guardiola’s visible disgust.

But Haaland was the hero yet again after missing City’s last two matches due to illness and a foot problem.

On as a substitute, Haaland scored a stoppage-time penalty to notch his 23rd goal in 16 competitive City appearances since his close-season move from Borussia Dortmund.

