Despite the ongoing absence of star striker Erling Braut Haaland because of a persistent hip injury, second-placed Borussia Dortmund will try to keep pace with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich when they host Stuttgart on Saturday.

Dortmund currently trail in the table by four points, a deficit which stood with Bayern’s surprise loss to strugglers Augsburg on Friday.

This will be Dortmund’s sixth consecutive match without Haaland and hopes are fading that the Norwegian will return before their league showdown at home to Bayern in two weeks.

