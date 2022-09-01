Pep Guardiola has challenged Erling Haaland to become a Manchester City legend after the Norway striker’s second successive hat-trick inspired a 6-0 rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Haaland demolished Forest with a blistering 26-minute treble in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, just four days after he scored three against Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old is the first player in the Premier League era to net nine times in his first five appearances in the competition, breaking a record shared by former City icon Sergio Aguero and Micky Quinn.

Haaland still has a long way to go to catch up with Aguero, City’s record scorer, but Guardiola is confident his close-season signing from Borussia Dortmund can write himself into the club’s folklore.

