Erling Haaland says he is "not stressed" about his mini-goal drought ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter after already scoring 52 in his first season at Manchester City.

The Norwegian smashed the Premier League record for goals in a single campaign, with 36, and has helped take City to within one game of a historic treble after also lifting the FA Cup.

But a four-game scoreless streak is the longest of Haaland's City career to date and he has netted just once in his past seven matches.

"You can think of it as one goal in seven games or 52 goals in 52 games and eight assists, I think (he has nine)," said Haaland. "You can think of it in both ways. I'm not stressed. I feel really good.

"I didn't expect to score this many goals but, again, I could have scored more. I've been missing a lot of chances, so I could have scored more. That's the truth."

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt