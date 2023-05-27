Erling Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.

“I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season – thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland in a City statement.

