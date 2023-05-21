Erling Haaland inspired Manchester City’s Premier League title triumph with a record-breaking goal spree fuelled by his voracious appetite for success.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last year in a £51 million ($63 million) deal that already looks a bargain.

After scoring twice on his top-flight debut at West Ham in August, the 22-year-old striker maintained an astonishing goal pace that left a trail of broken records in his wake en route to clinching the title on Saturday.

He shattered the Premier League’s single-season goal record, netting 36 times in 33 matches to move beyond the 34 scored by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the 1990s.

“If you were building a centre-forward from the ground up, Erling is what you would be left with. He’s a goal machine,” Shearer said.

