Manchester City are into the Champions League quarter-finals for a sixth consecutive season, but Erling Haaland’s five-goal haul in a 7-0 destruction of RB Leipzig put Europe on warning that this time may be different for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola admitted before Tuesday’s last 16, second leg that his reign at City will be defined by either winning or failing to win the Champions League despite his side’s dominance of the Premier League in recent years.

Seven years on from Guardiola’s arrival, City are still waiting for their first European crown.

