Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth scored twice as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in the Nations League on Monday to hand Ian Baraclough a humbling home debut as manager.

Three goals came inside the first eight minutes as Mohamed Elyounoussi's fine finish was cancelled out by Paddy McNair's equaliser before Borussia Dortmund's Haaland produced the first of two thumping finishes.

