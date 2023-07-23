Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City roared back from two goals down to beat J-League champions Yokohama F-Marinos 5-3 on Sunday in their first match of a pre-season tour of Japan.

John Stones, Julian Alvarez and Rodri were also on target for Pep Guardiola’s side in their first outing since completing a historic treble by winning the Champions League final last month.

Only four of the players who started that game were in the initial City XI against Marinos in Tokyo, and after 27 minutes they found themselves a goal down. 

