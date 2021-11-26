Erling Haaland is set to make a surprise return for Borussia Dortmund this weekend after a five-week absence with a leg injury, his coach Marco Rose said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who has scored 18 goals in 13 games this season for club and country, missed crucial matches as Dortmund were knocked out of the Champions League and Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup.

But he could be in line to return on Saturday at Wolfsburg, albeit as a substitute.

“He’ll be on the bus. He feels good, but it will be a short appearance at best,” said Rose.

Dortmund exited the Champions League on Wednesday when a 3-1 loss at Sporting Lisbon handed them a third straight defeat in Europe.

