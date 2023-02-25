Erling Haaland set a Manchester City goal record as the Premier League champions thrashed Bournemouth 4-1 to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
Haaland scored his 27th goal in 24 Premier League appearances, establishing a new single-season City record in the competition as he moved past Sergio Aguero’s total of 26 in 2014-15.
Pep Guardiola’s side were already leading at Dean Court through Julian Alvarez’s early strike by the time Haaland netted.
