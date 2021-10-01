Erling Braut Haaland has ruled himself out of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against Augsburg on Saturday and is set to miss Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The striker, who has scored a staggering 68 goals in 67 appearances for Dortmund since he joined in January 2020, has missed the last two games with a leg knock.

“I can’t play tomorrow. I am injured. I’ll be back soon,” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter Friday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.