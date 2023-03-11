Manchester City moved within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Erling Haaland’s penalty clinched a gritty 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park.

Haaland’s 34th goal in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund last year was enough to seal City’s fifth win in their last six league games.

Having kept the pressure on Arsenal, the champions will hope Mikel Arteta’s men slip up when they travel to Fulham for their game in hand on Sunday.

City weren’t at their fluent best but the hard-fought victory was essential to stop Arsenal moving further into the distance in the title race.

Now Haaland and company will focus on the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Leipzig in Manchester on Tuesday, with the tie delicately balanced at 1-1.

