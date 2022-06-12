Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in the Nations League at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Sunday.

“I’m speechless!” the 21-year-old striker told Norwegian television, before adding: “It’s the first time I’ve played for a sold-out Ullevaal. And to win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it’s beautiful.”

